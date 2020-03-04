Latest Articles

Git Autocorrect 12 February 2020


I don’t know how I didn’t know about this before now, but apparently you can turn on autocorrect for your git command line, and it will…

2019 Year in Review 14 January 2020


Yes, it’s that time again. Time for another recap of what happened last year. If you’re reading this, and you’re not me, you probably are…

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

