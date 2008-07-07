Unit Testing Time
Oren has a post showing how he deals with time sensitive code in his unit tests. One thing that’s interesting is that, like my previous post, deals with the System.Func
[TestMethod]
<span style="color: #0000ff">public</span> <span style="color: #0000ff">void</span> TimeDependency()
{
myCache.Insert(myKey, myValue, cacheSeconds);
Assert.AreEqual(myValue, myCache[myKey], <span style="color: #006080">"Value removed immediately - should still be there."</span>);
System.Threading.Thread.Sleep(<span style="color: #0000ff">new</span> TimeSpan(0, 0, 0, cacheSeconds).Add(TimeSpan.FromMilliseconds(500)));
Assert.IsNull(myCache[myKey], <span style="color: #006080">"Value should be expired from cache at this point."</span>);
}
Any time you’re having to put Thread.Sleep() in your unit test, that’s a big sign something’s wrong.
To correct this, what I have done in the past is define a Context.ServerTime property of type DateTime which I can set, but which defaults to DateTime.Now(). However, Oren’s technique of actually using a delegate for the time, which can be replaced with either a static value or a new method for computing the current time, seems like a definite improvement (and looks like this):
<span style="color: #0000ff">public</span> <span style="color: #0000ff">static</span> <span style="color: #0000ff">class</span> SystemTime
{
<span style="color: #0000ff">public</span> <span style="color: #0000ff">static</span> Func<DateTime> Now = () => DateTime.Now;
}
With this code in place, changing the definition of “now” in a unit test involves simply one line of code:
SystemTime.Now = () => <span style="color: #0000ff">new</span> DateTime(2008,1,1);
The () => syntax is simply a parameterless delegate. I’m really loving these.
