Blog
Training
Mentoring
Dev Tips
Architecture eBook
Tools Used
Contact
13 posts tagged with “security”
Automatically Detect Expiring HTTPS SSL Certificates
Add HTTPS To Any Site For Free
The JavaScript npm event-stream Vulnerability
OWASP Training with Juice Shop Sample Application
Test Secure Web APIs with Visual Studio Web Tests
Avoid Storing Database Credentials in Source Control
ASP.NET Shared Authentication Problem Solved
Web Security Resources
Favor Privileges over Role Checks
Beyond Role Based Authorization in ASPNET MVC
Working with SimpleMembership outside of ASP.NET
ASP.NET Custom Errors Security Flaw
Slashdot Acknowledges Vista More Secure Than Linux
Browse all tags