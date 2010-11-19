Software Craftsmanship 2011 Calendar

Date Published: 19 November 2010

The folks at NimblePros have put together a pretty sweet 2011 calendar showcasing principles of software craftsmanship and agile software development. The calendars are arriving from the printer today and should start shipping out over the next week or so to those who have pre-ordered them (or won them in the twitter contest, which lasts until 8 December 2010). Here’s my review of the calendar (before having an actual one in hand, mind you).

On the Cover:

It starts with The Manifesto for Software Craftsmanship:

…and the Manifesto for Agile Software Development:

Each month highlights a different principle, such as the Boy Scout Rule:

The calendar grid itself includes more information about the principle shown and its source, a quote relating to software development, and dates relating to important contributors to software engineering and computer science.

Overall I’m very pleased with how these have come out and will have one hanging in my office for 2011 for sure. I’ll probably post some more pics of the actual calendar once I get my hands on mine, either in another blog post, or to my twitter account (@ardalis). You can read what others are saying about it:

What do you think? Would you hang one of these in your office, cube, team room? Do you think visual reminders of best practices and principles are a benefit in the workplace?