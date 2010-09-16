Principles of Software Design
Date Published: 16 September 2010
Recently I did a webcast on Principles of Software Design in which I very quickly covered several important principles, as well as a few patterns and practices, that lead to better software quality. If you’re interested, you canview a recording of the webcast(click the wmv link beside the 16 Sep 2010 webcast), ordownload the slides and demos.
