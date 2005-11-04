FolderShare — Soon to be MS FolderShare — and SyncToy for XP

Date Published: 04 November 2005

FolderShare — Soon to be MS FolderShare — and SyncToy for XP

I finally started playing with FolderShare earlier today, and it’s working beautifully However, my specific scenario I want is to keep two folders on Maxtor OneTouch network drives in two separate locations (home/office) in sync. Sadly, FolderShare doesn’t work on network shared folders/drives. However, I have a fix for that, I think (keep reading)…

Totally coincidentally, I read that FolderShare is being acquired by Microsoft, announced today. Read more here. This is welcome news since I suspect it means that future versions of Windows will have built in support for these kinds of file synchronizations.

But wait, I also was led by my fellow RDs to this gem, SyncToy for Windows XP. It’s only just been released recently, and while I’ve installed it I haven’t actually gotten my scenario to work just yet. But it sounds like it will do everything I want based on the docs. Between FolderShare and SyncToy I think I’m going to have a much easier time keeping my files organized between various computers, network drives, offices, etc. I can also see this being terribly useful for VPC machines as a way to keep code or other critical files in sync.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020