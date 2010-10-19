DevReach Online 2010 – Software Fundamentals
Date Published: 02 February 2012
I just finished my DevReach Online presentation, A Whirlwind Tour of Software Development Fundamentals. In this 45-minute talk, I covered what I consider to be fundamental principles, patterns, and practices of software development, with a little bit of time for a demo at the end. The session was recorded and will be available on the DevReach Online web site soon. You can get my slides and demos from the talk here, though. I’ve also included some of the links from the talk to save you the trouble of hunting through the PowerPoint file.
18-19 October 2010, Sofia, Bulgaria
References
A Whirlwind Tour of Software Development Fundamentals – Slides and Demos
Clean Code by Robert C. Martin
Agile Principles, Patterns, and Practices in C# by Robert C. Martin and Micah Martin
Pluralsight On Demand Training
NimblePros agile consulting, training, and mentoring (virtual mentoring and training available)
