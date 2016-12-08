Developer on Fire Interview
Date Published: 08 December 2016
I recently spoke with David Rael of the Developer on Fire podcast. We talked about a lot of things in our 40 minute conversation. Here are some of the highlights:
- How I got into software development
- What excites me about building software
- My entrepreneurial experience
- My involvement in ASP.NET Core and .NET Core
- Personal stories of success and failure
- Book recommendations
- Mentoring and Parenting
- Software Craftsmanship Calendars
- …and more
Let me know if you have any questions or comments about the show, and if you’re interested in more content like this, check out my other interviews.
