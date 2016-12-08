Developer on Fire Interview

Date Published: 08 December 2016

I recently spoke with David Rael of the Developer on Fire podcast. We talked about a lot of things in our 40 minute conversation. Here are some of the highlights:

How I got into software development

What excites me about building software

My entrepreneurial experience

My involvement in ASP.NET Core and .NET Core

Personal stories of success and failure

Book recommendations

Mentoring and Parenting

Software Craftsmanship Calendars

…and more

Let me know if you have any questions or comments about the show, and if you’re interested in more content like this, check out my other interviews.