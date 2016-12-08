Developer on Fire Interview

Date Published: 08 December 2016

I recently spoke with David Rael of the Developer on Fire podcast. We talked about a lot of things in our 40 minute conversation. Here are some of the highlights:

  • How I got into software development
  • What excites me about building software
  • My entrepreneurial experience
  • My involvement in ASP.NET Core and .NET Core
  • Personal stories of success and failure
  • Book recommendations
  • Mentoring and Parenting
  • Software Craftsmanship Calendars
  • …and more

Let me know if you have any questions or comments about the show, and if you’re interested in more content like this, check out my other interviews.

