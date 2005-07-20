Going to PDC
I haven’t officially registered for PDC yet, but I’m buying my plane tickets
right now (not bad, less than $300 non stop from Cleveland). So, I’m
pretty much going to be there. If you’ll be there and want to talk, look
me up (email me or something via my contact form if we’ve not met). Should
be fun, although the timing so close to the MVP Summit means a lot of the folks
I usually see won’t be there this year (favoring the MVP summit, as I would too
if I didn’t have the luxury of doing both this year — making up for last year I
guess).
