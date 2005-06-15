Book Review – Pragmatic Unit Testing in C# with NUnit
Date Published: 15 June 2005
I recently finished reading Pragmatic
Unit Testing in C# with NUnit. It’s a good overview of unit testing
and I picked up a few things from it. I’ve previously read several of the
books referenced in this one, including Kent Beck’s XP book (Extreme
Programming Explained). I also have Pragmatic
Version Control, which I haven’t had a chance to look at yet.
I learned a few new acronyms from this book – the authors seemed to like
using them as memory aids. A good design principal, Don’t Repeat Yourself,
or DRY, was my favorite. Others included Right BICEP, A-TRIP, and CORRECT
for What To Test, What makes a Good Test, and what to look for in Boundary
Conditions, respectively. The book includes a summary page that is sort of
a Cliff’s Notes version of the book, which is actually pretty handy (especially
if you’re reviewing the book).
One of my primary reasons for checking out this book was to learn more about
mock objects, since I’ve never gotten into using them. There is a good
chapter on them, I thought (coming from zero real experience), which includes
some coverage of a few open source tools like NMockand DotNetMock. It at
least succeeded in making me want to check out mock objects some time.
Overall the book was a fairly quick read, the authors’ tone was comfortable
and in good English. I didn’t find any errors in the code listings.
So, as an intro to unit testing, I think this book does a good job. It’s
only 150 pages long, so it’s not a huge tome. It’s something you can throw
in your bag and read on an airplane, and perhaps finish depending on how far
you’re going and how fast you read…
Category - Browse all categories
About Ardalis
Software Engineer
Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.