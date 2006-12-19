Zune Hacks

Date Published: 19 December 2006

These are some cool links I’ve found for my Zune so far:

HOW TO – Copy data off a Microsoft Zune (use as a hard drive)

http://www.makezine.com/blog/archive/2006/11/how_to_copy_dat.html

How To Bypass The Zune's WiFi Sharing DRM

http://www.gizmodo.com/gadgets/portable-media/how-to-bypass-the-zunes-wifi-sharing-drm-217042.php

HOW TO – Run Zune Software on Windows Vista

http://www.modaco.com/zunevista

Update: Zune now supports Vista:

http://www.zune.net/en-us/meetzune/software.htm

[categories: zune]