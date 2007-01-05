Zune Doesn't Play When Connected to PC
Date Published: 05 January 2007
[categories: zune]If you have a Zune player that won’t play music while it’s charging (connected to the PC) and instead simply says ‘Connected’ you can correct the problem very easily. Simply close the Zune software on the PC and the Zune device will wake up and resume functioning as normal (while still charging).
