Date Published: 13 June 2007

Brian Noyes gave a presentation to the Cleveland .NET SIG last night on WPF for ASP.NET Developers. I took some notes, which I’ll present a few of here in case they’re helpful to anyone else.

WPF

Logical Pixels, not physical pixels, each 1/96 of an inch Vector Graphics based Containers Many controls are containers Support composition (images within buttons within buttons etc.) Declarative XAML Documents and Media are 1st class objects Video/Audio Word DOCs, PDF, etc. Supports Interop (both ways) with Windows Forms in about 4 LOC Requires .NET 2.0 New features will require .NET 3.0/3.5

Application Types

Windows Application Same as Windows Forms Can support ClickOnce deployment XBAP XAML Browser Application Runs in the browser transparent to the user Behind scenes, uses ClickOnce to deploy Limited Security Context XAML in the Browser Static – no script/DLLs Basically a way to render without resorting to HTML

Silverlight 1.1 – What’s needed?

Runtime SDK Orcas B1 and Tools Expression Blend 2

Silverlight 1.1 – Features

.NET Codebehind Some Controls Access to BCL LINQ Networking stack including REST/RSS Dynamic Language Support Some DRM story

XAML Basics

Elements define objects or set properties – similar to ASP.NET markup XML namespaces scope objects defined in markup Think Imports or using statements Dependency Properties – Attached Property Objects can refer to properties of their containers e.g. <Image Grid.Column=”1” … /> Also used to affect behavior, particularly in WF Note calls to InitializeComponent() at design time, even though this doesn’t exist until runtime.

Data Binding

Example: Text=”{Binding Path=Title}” Window.DataContext is the property to assign collections or objects to

Blend2

Supports Adding Events to Controls if VS is used at same time Switches focus to VS and adds the event Requires VS to compile the app then before Blend can preview it My take – better than hand writing the events but very klugey to have to jump between the tools, especially when MSBuild would be so easy to call from Blend.



Overall it was a good overview. I missed the very beginning. The slides and demos and such are available on Brian’s blog. If that doesn’t work, try the .NET SIG Presentations area.

[categories: XAML,WPF,Silverlight]