WPF for ASP.NET Developers

Date Published: 13 June 2007

Brian Noyes gave a presentation to the Cleveland .NET SIG last night on WPF for ASP.NET Developers. I took some notes, which I’ll present a few of here in case they’re helpful to anyone else.

  • WPF
    • Logical Pixels, not physical pixels, each 1/96 of an inch
    • Vector Graphics based
    • Containers
      • Many controls are containers
    • Support composition (images within buttons within buttons etc.)
    • Declarative XAML
      • Documents and Media are 1st class objects
      • Video/Audio
      • Word DOCs, PDF, etc.
    • Supports Interop (both ways) with Windows Forms in about 4 LOC
    • Requires .NET 2.0
      • New features will require .NET 3.0/3.5
  • Application Types
    • Windows Application
      • Same as Windows Forms
    • Can support ClickOnce deployment
    • XBAP
      • XAML Browser Application
    • Runs in the browser transparent to the user
    • Behind scenes, uses ClickOnce to deploy
    • Limited Security Context
    • XAML in the Browser
      • Static – no script/DLLs
    • Basically a way to render without resorting to HTML
  • Silverlight 1.1 – What’s needed?
    • Runtime
    • SDK
    • Orcas B1 and Tools
    • Expression Blend 2
  • Silverlight 1.1 – Features
    • .NET Codebehind
    • Some Controls
    • Access to BCL
    • LINQ
    • Networking stack including REST/RSS
    • Dynamic Language Support
    • Some DRM story
  • XAML Basics
    • Elements define objects or set properties – similar to ASP.NET markup
    • XML namespaces scope objects defined in markup
      • Think Imports or using statements
    • Dependency Properties – Attached Property
      • Objects can refer to properties of their containers
    • e.g. <Image Grid.Column=”1” … />
    • Also used to affect behavior, particularly in WF
    • Note calls to InitializeComponent() at design time, even though this doesn’t exist until runtime.
  • Data Binding
    • Example: Text=”{Binding Path=Title}”
    • Window.DataContext is the property to assign collections or objects to
  • Blend2
    • Supports Adding Events to Controls if VS is used at same time
    • Switches focus to VS and adds the event
    • Requires VS to compile the app then before Blend can preview it
    • My take – better than hand writing the events but very klugey to have to jump between the tools, especially when MSBuild would be so easy to call from Blend.

Overall it was a good overview. I missed the very beginning. The slides and demos and such are available on Brian’s blog. If that doesn’t work, try the .NET SIG Presentations area.

[categories: XAML,WPF,Silverlight]

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

