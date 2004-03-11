Whidbey and Yukon Final Names (and latest ship date estimates) Announced
Date Published: 11 March 2004
In this eWeek article, Microsoft confirms that the final names for Whidbey and Yukon will be Visual Studio 2005 and Microsoft SQL Server 2005. Both are expected to ship in the first half of 2005 (my own predictions of a Whidbey ship date of 2004Q5 may yet be realized…)
