Whidbey and Yukon Final Names (and latest ship date estimates) Announced

Date Published: 11 March 2004

In this eWeek article, Microsoft confirms that the final names for Whidbey and Yukon will be Visual Studio 2005 and Microsoft SQL Server 2005. Both are expected to ship in the first half of 2005 (my own predictions of a Whidbey ship date of 2004Q5 may yet be realized…)

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

Ardalis

