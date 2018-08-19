My latest MSDN Magazine feature article covering What's New in ASP.NET Core 2.1 was published a few days ago:

Microsoft recently released ASP.NET Core 2.1 along with .NET Core 2.1 and Entity Framework (EF) Core 2.1. Combined, these releases offer some great improvements in performance, as well as additional features for .NET Core developers. Microsoft is also offering Long-Term Support (LTS) with this release, meaning it will remain supported for three years. This article provides an overview of the improvements in ASP.NET Core 2.1. To learn more about what’s new in EF Core 2.1, check out this month’s Data Points column by Julie Lerman, “Deep Dive into EF Core HasData Seeding” and her column last month (msdn.com/magazine/mt847184) that delves into the new EF Core 2.1 Query Type feature, which lets you more easily query a database without needing true entities with key properties to consume the results.