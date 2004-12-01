What's a Blog?

If you’re asking this question, or wondering what B-L-O-G could possibly stand for, you’re not alone. Blog was the #1 most looked up word in 2004 according to Merriam Webster. Read more about it in this article, which also lists the other members of the top 10 most looked up words for the year.

“Blog” is a concatenation, not an acronym. It’s short for “web log” and according to Webster’s current definition, is “a Web site that contains an online personal journal with reflections, comments, and often hyperlinks.”

