Welcome New INETA Speakers
Date Published: 15 October 2007
Please congratulate these new INETA Speaker Bureau Members:
I know about 2/3 of these individuals and they’re all definitely knowledgeable and will make great additions to the INETA Speaker Bureau. Congratulations!
I’m a bit late with the news, I apologize. For more, read Julie’s earlier welcome post. At least I was nice enough to link to all of their blogs/websites…
