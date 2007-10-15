Welcome New INETA Speakers

Date Published: 15 October 2007

Please congratulate these new INETA Speaker Bureau Members:

I know about 2/3 of these individuals and they’re all definitely knowledgeable and will make great additions to the INETA Speaker Bureau. Congratulations!

I’m a bit late with the news, I apologize. For more, read Julie’s earlier welcome post. At least I was nice enough to link to all of their blogs/websites…