Date Published: 20 May 2007

Just wanted to say “Welcome Home” a bit late to all of the Vietnam Vets out there, after reading Bob Parsons’ post on the subject. My uncle served in Vietnam and has never been much interested in talking about it, though my own Iraq experience has led us to discuss things a bit recently. All I can say is, thanks to everyone who went, and though I wasn’t around at the time, I apologize for all of the ungrateful idiots who treated you (and likely continue to treat you) so poorly.

One of Bob’s commenters suggested this book, “Unheralded Victory”, which I’ll have to check out. It sounds interesting, if nothing else (no, I haven’t read it yet, so I can’t comment further).