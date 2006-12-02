Web Deployment Projects for VS2008

Date Published: 02 December 2006

Yesterday, Microsoft released a CTP for Web Deployment Projects for Visual Studio 2008. I don’t use these in my own projects, having built a robust system that revolves around CruiseControl.NET and PyroBatchFTP, but it sounds like they have fixed some of the pain points with the new release, which has these new features:

Full migration support from WDP for VS 2005

WDP output is replaced only if the WDP build succeeds

IIS7 Support

There is a fairly extensive walkthrough with the announcement here.