Web Deployment Projects for VS2008
Date Published: 02 December 2006
Yesterday, Microsoft released a CTP for Web Deployment Projects for Visual Studio 2008. I don’t use these in my own projects, having built a robust system that revolves around CruiseControl.NET and PyroBatchFTP, but it sounds like they have fixed some of the pain points with the new release, which has these new features:
- Full migration support from WDP for VS 2005
- WDP output is replaced only if the WDP build succeeds
- IIS7 Support
There is a fairly extensive walkthrough with the announcement here.
