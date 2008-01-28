Web Deployment Projects for 2008

Date Published: 28 January 2008

Web Deployment Projects (WDP) for Visual Studio 2008 were released to the web (RTW) a couple of days ago. These didn’t make the November ship date of VS2008, but were promised to follow shortly after release, and as promised, they’re here! I haven’t looked at the 2008 version yet – personally I use PyroBatchFTP + CC.NET + MSBuild to do my deployments – but I may have a look and reconsider my approach. One thing that would be nice is the configuration merge capabilities offered by WDP.

You can read more about the release, how to get it, and its features here.