Web Application Project Conversion Tips
Date Published: 23 January 2007
I upgraded a major website (Visual Studio Web Site Project) to a Web Application Project on VS2005 SP1 today. I ran into three snags that are worth mentioning. Before I get to those, however, make sure if you’re going to do this conversion yourself that you follow these steps.
- After conversion, I was getting errors with all of my (formerly) AppCode files. They had been moved to OldApp_Code by the convert to web project tool, but they were not being built. I was able to cause compile errors by adding garbage characters to the .cs files, so I thought they were being compiled, but in reality they weren’t. After some minutes of trying to resolve the issue, I opened up the .csproj file in a text editor and noticed that all of these .cs files were listed in
tags instead of in tags. So I reloaded the project and in solution explorer I clicked on the files and changed their Build Action (in the Properties dialog) to Compile from Content. Problem solved.
- This got me from having 67 errors (all base page classes not found on my 67 web pages) to about 900 errors, all of which were:
The name 'CardNumberTextBox' does not exist in the current context
or something similar. Since I had run the Convert to Web Application tool on the whole project, I had foolishly assumed that it would, in fact, run on the whole project. However, after some additional investigation I discovered one thing in common with all of the pages that were getting these “does not exist in the current context” errors: they were missing .designer.cs files. Re-running the Convert to Web Application wizard on these files individually removed their errors, proving that this was the issue. Re-running it on the whole project seemed to get more, but not all, of the pages. By combining re-running this tool and re-building (along with adding missing references) I eventually got .designer.cs files for all of my ASPX pages, which resolved this issue. I think a variety of missing project references caused the initial failure of the project-wide tool.
- In the course of correcting the issues with #2, I ran into a chicken-and-egg problem. I had pages that included references to custom controls which were (previously) defined in my App_Code. Now these controls existed in a folder called /code in my WAP project, but the project hadn’t successfully built yet. Unfortunately, a bunch of pages that used these custom control could not have their designer file generated because they were getting Unknown server tag: ‘LQ:LQLinkButton’ errors. Can’t build the project (which has this control) until the designer files are in place. Can’t generate the designer files until the control is built.
I figured there were two possible solutions to this:
a) Move my controls to their own library. Probably the best option, but my solution had a bunch of projects in it already, and I’m trying not to exacerbate that problem, so I thought I’d try option b first.
b) Exclude all the pages that use my controls from the project, get it to build, and then re-add them one at a time and re-gen their designer files.
Option b did in fact work for me (although it took a while). Further complicating my migration was my use of the Profile object, a workaround for which is described in ScottGu’s Migration Guide. Rick Strahl also has some good notes, and the forums are a good place to look or ask questions, too.
One more note – I also had issues referencing things withing templated controls, such as the PasswordRecovery control. Previously in the codebehind I could refer to EmailTextBox just fine, but with WAP I can’t, even after adding the .designer.cs file. The solution is to use Recursive FindControlto do it, like so:
TextBox EmailTextBox = Common.FindControl(this.PasswordRecovery1,"EmailTextBox")asTextBox;
if(EmailTextBox !=null)
{
email = EmailTextBox.Text;
name = Membership.GetUserNameByEmail(email);
}
On the plus side, once the 2–3 hours of conversion effort were completed, the project builds MUCH faster…
