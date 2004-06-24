Weapons Qual
Date Published: 24 June 2004
Qualified on the M9 pistol today (again). The Ft. Bliss range nice and the instructor was top-notch. I think he significantly helped my accuracy with the pistol. Otherwise, not much new. Got back my DCUs from alterations and immediately gave them to another place to sew on my rank and branch insignias. Should have them back tomorrow.
