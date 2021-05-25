VS Code Disable Logging Loading Symbols

Date Published: 25 May 2021

When I create a new .NET (5) console application and run it in VS Code, I get output like the following:

This is just a lot of noise that adds no value and I'd like to disable it so I can see the actual output of my program.

Fortunately, there's a simple way to do this - just add a setting in your launch.json file:

Here's the relevant setting if you just want to copy/paste it:

"logging" : { "moduleLoad" : false }

That's it. Once this is done, the same output will look something like this:

Additional References