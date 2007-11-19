Visual Studio Team Suite 2008 Available

Date Published: 19 November 2007

Visual Studio Team Suite 2008 is now available to MSDN Subscribers (a fact which is apparently well known, since the server seems to be suffering from the load). Anyway, when the load on the servers reaches an equilibrium, you should be able to pick up the new VS2008 – amazing that you can do so while it’s still 2007, since it seems like usually software products with years in their names struggle to ship during that year, much less before it.