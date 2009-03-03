Visual Studio Silent Crash with Designer

Date Published: 03 March 2009

If you’re encountered an issue where Visual Studio 2008 SP1 crashes silently whenever you try to open a web form or master page (which by default will open the design view), there is a hotfix that will likely solve the problem. I ran into this recently while working on the Azure MVC templates that Jim Nakashima posted in November. I brought this to his attention (as I’m sure others did as well) and last week he published the details of a hotfix that takes care of this (and other) issues. Eric Hexter and Jeffrey Palermo have also confirmed that this fix has resolved issues they were seeing as well.