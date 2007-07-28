Visual Studio Orcas Beta 2 WCF svcutil.exe Error

Date Published: 28 July 2007

Visual Studio Orcas Beta 2 WCF svcutil.exe Error

If you run into trouble using svcutil.exe with the Beta 2 release of Visual Studio / .NET FX, try this:

sn-exe -Vr svcutil.exe

It wasn't signed in this drop (it will surely be at RTM). Alternately I've been told you can copy the svcutil.exe file from the previous beta.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020