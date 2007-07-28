Visual Studio Orcas Beta 2 WCF svcutil.exe Error
Date Published: 28 July 2007
If you run into trouble using svcutil.exe with the Beta 2 release of Visual Studio / .NET FX, try this:
sn-exe -Vr svcutil.exe
It wasn't signed in this drop (it will surely be at RTM). Alternately I've been told you can copy the svcutil.exe file from the previous beta.
Category - Browse all categories
About Ardalis
Software Engineer
Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.