Visual Studio 2005 Community Technology Preview March 2004 – Full DVD Image (English)

Date Published: 25 March 2004

If you’re an MSDN Universal subscriber, you can now download VS 2005 from https://msdn.one.microsoft.com/Subscriber/1033/Default.asp. I believe VSLive attendees are getting the DVDs this week as well. I’ve got quite a few hours to go on my download, but once I have it and install it, I’ll be sure to blog about what’s new.