Vista, DotNet3 Available

Date Published: 16 November 2006

Just announced:

Today Microsoft achieved another significant Vista milestone: the 32-bit and 64-bit versions of Windows Vista Business and Enterprise Editions are now available to business and enterprise customers in English. This is exactly one week after the signing off on the RTM bits.

The German and Japanese versions of Vista will go out tomorrow, followed by French and Spanish on Friday. Also, expect a Friday release of Windows Vista Ultimate in English to MSDN. All 5 languages will be available on MSDN by this Saturday.

Finally, the .NET 3.0 redistributable is available on at http://www.microsoft.com/downloads/details.aspx?FamilyId=10CC340B-F857-4A14-83F5-25634C3BF043&displaylang=en.