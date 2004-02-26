Vault Thoughts

Date Published: 26 February 2004

Xander Sherry has a new blog and is wondering why people like Vault. Here’s my $.03.

  1. It’s all .NET. I know that shouldn’t really matter to me as long as it does what it says it does, but i like that.
  2. It’s DB-based, so it won’t get corrupted or have issues with file locks like VSS does.
  3. It works over the Internet – VSS doesn’t.
  4. It’s alive and thriving. VSS has been on 6.0x for the last decade. Vault has gone from beta to 1.0 to 1.1, to 1.2 to 1.2.3 to 2.0 in the last year. That’s some serious activity.
  5. SourceGearlistens when developers tell them what they want. They use that feedback to quickly release new and better features.

