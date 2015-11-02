Using Reverse Package Search in ASP.NET Core

Date Published: 02 November 2015

ASP.NET 5 provides a much more granular way of specifying the dependencies your applications has. This is done in the project.json file, like so:

 "dependencies": {
    "Microsoft.AspNet.IISPlatformHandler": "1.0.0-*",
    "Microsoft.AspNet.Server.Kestrel": "1.0.0-*",
    "Microsoft.AspNet.Diagnostics": "1.0.0-*",
    "Microsoft.Framework.Logging.Console": "1.0.0-*"
  },

But what happens if you can’t remember where some package is located? Maybe you’re building an ASP.NET 5 application and you want to add logging to it. You remember that Logging is located in the AspNet repository on GitHub, so naturally you figure it must be under “Microsoft.AspNet” – but it’s not! Where is it? How can you find it? Reverse Package Search can help.

Perform a search for logging, and you’ll quickly see all packages that include this string.

Note that this doesn’t just match on the package name – you could probably achieve that using the Nuget GUI tool in Visual Studio. Reverse Package Search will also let you search for something that exists within the package, such as a type name (example, ILoggerFactory). Often, you’re looking for a particular type, and don’t know which package it’s ended up in, so this can be quite useful.

Hope this helps!

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

