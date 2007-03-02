Use RedGate ANTS Profiler with Vista and ASP.NET

Found these two forum poststhat show how, as well as how to wire up ANTS to Webdev.WebServer.exe (aka Cassini).

Here’s the summary:

  • Start ANTS Profiler Select either Profile memory or Profile performance
  • Select .NET desktop application as the type of project
  • Click the elipsis (…) to the right of .NET desktop application and browse to c:windowsmicrosoft.netFrameworkv2.0.50727 and select Webdev.WebServer.exe
  • Let the working directory automatically update
  • Fill in the arguments necessary to start your web application: /Path:”c:inetpubMyApp” -the path to the web application on your hard drive /port:8080 -a TCP port not currently used by IIS (or other app) /vpath:”/MyApp” -the name of the virtual directory where the app normally is found in when you run it in IIS
  • Choose what code to profile and click Finish
  • Start a web browser and enter the address of the web app on your local machine, in this case http://localhost:8080/MyApp
  • Use ANTS Profiler as normal (take snapshot, etc)
  • When you are finished, close the web browser and then the console window launched by webdev.webserver.

