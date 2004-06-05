Update - Weapons Qual

Date Published: 05 June 2004

We were scheduled to do M9 Pistol qual yesterday and M16 today, but luckily we managed to get in both qualifications yesterday. Chris, my fellow IRR LT, and I both qualified on both weapons. We'll be doing so again at the CRC, I think. We also found out we'll be doing some mine and booby trap training in the next couple of weeks, up through 16 June, which makes me think our departure date to a CRC will be on Sunday the 20th (Father's Day), but that's just a guess. From what I've read, CRC departures are always on Sundays, and that would be the next one after we're pretty much finished here.