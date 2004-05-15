Update - One Week To Go

Date Published: 15 May 2004

My Garmin Rino 120 GPS/Radio arrived yesterday. It works. Out-of-the-box it shows the major roads in Kent, OH, but none of the city streets (just state routes). I guess you can order maps on CDs but I haven't figured that part out yet. It supports Military Grid Reference System (MGRS) which is most important to me at the moment. Maybe once I'm home from duty I'll want it more for US street navigation. I haven't played with the radio features at all since, well, I only have one unit so I'd be talking to myself...

I had my second post-op checkup for my eyes since the LASIKS surgery 2 weeks ago. They still look good. I'm seeing at least 20/20 now and everything looks fine. I just have to keep them lubricated with drops for a while yet (Michelle, who got LASIKS in December, is still using drops periodically, so I know I'll need to do so for quite some time yet).

Also got a extra-short haircut today. I haven't shaved off the goatee yet, but that will happen some time this week. I'm sure there will be pictures...