Ultimate Developer Rig 2009

Date Published: 25 January 2009

I’m writing this on my Ultimate Developer Rig of Jeff Atwood fame from late 2007, which a number of folks online built over the last year or so. Dustin Campbell was nice enough to provide a NewEgg wish list that included all of the requisite components, and Lake Quincy Media actually bought and built two of these things from that list. However, as you’ll see if you follow the link, a large number of the components are now unavailable. Plus, it’s been about 15 months since these specs were first put together, which is a long time in the world of personal computer hardware. So, as I continue to try to avoid reinventing the wheel, I would like to know who has recently built the 2009 Ultimate Developer Rig. If you think you’ve got it, leave a comment and either list your components, or better yet link to a NewEgg wish list containing everything and/or your blog (ideally both) showing how you put it all together and how it runs now. I only want specs on proven designs – the last thing I need is to waste a bunch of time on incompatibility issues with bleeding edge components.

By the way, Jeff originally built one of these for ScottHa, blogging all the way. If anybody would like to build me a couple for Lake Quincy Media, then in addition to paying for the machines, I’ll also be happy to give you all kinds of attention from my blog. I don’t have Scott’s fan base, but if you enjoy building computers and think you can do a good job, I’m happy to support your habit if it means I get some wicked fast machines out of the deal.