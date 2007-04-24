The Region for Microsoft Regional Directors
Date Published: 24 April 2007
There is a new web site which aggregates content from Microsoft Regional Directors call The Region, which went live last week. Keep an eye on it to keep tabs on Regional Directors as a whole, and to see what they’re collectively doing and talking about.
