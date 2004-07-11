The IRR Bunch

Date Published: 11 July 2004

The IRR Bunch

Captain Bunch was recently interviewed on CNN, and his family is quoted in this article, Reserves Brace For Call-Up Notices. He's with me now in Iraq. His CNN interview transcript is here. His story is a lot like mine, and he's also originally from Ohio. I missed the interview on CNN, though, since I was out-of-the-country... It sounds like it went really well, though.

