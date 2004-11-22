Thanks XBox Team and Microsoft

A few days ago, a very large, insured box arrived for me. It was from the XBox team at Microsoft, who got my address from some friends of mine who work or worked at Microsoft. They sent us a care package full of SWAG, including a bunch of hats and t-shirts, some pillows and posters, an XBox, and about 30 games. I took some pictures of the platoon with some of their new gear, and from all of us, a great big thank you to the XBox team for their support!

