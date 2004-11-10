TF 120 Says \"Go Army, Beat Navy\"

Date Published: 10 November 2004

TF 120 Says \"Go Army, Beat Navy\"

The Army-Navy Football game is coming up (December 4th - more info), and a bunch of folks here are really into it. The Task Force (1/120th IN) put together a short movie they're hoping CBS will play during the game. However, I've been given permission to offer a 'sneak peak' at this movie to people who visit this site. The movie is a bit large (9 MB) so if you have a slow connection it may take a bit. If you want to watch it more than once, please save it to your hard drive so my bandwidth doesn't get totally used up with it -- just right click on the link below and select Save As, and once it downloads, open it from wherever you saved it.

Enjoy, and GO ARMY!

Download BEATNAVY.MPG

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020