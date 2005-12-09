Test Page is Valid XHTML using NUnit

Date Published: 09 December 2005

http://www.artima.com/forums/flat.jsp?forum=152&thread=82646 I’m wrapping up some tests of AspAlliance Cache Manager (no URL yet) and wanted to ensure that my output was valid XHTML. So I did some googling and found this thread which led me to create this technique in my unit test:

private bool IsUrlValidXhtml(string url) { System.Xml.XmlTextReader reader = new System.Xml.XmlTextReader(url); reader.Normalization = true; Xhtml11Resolver resolver = new Xhtml11Resolver(); reader.XmlResolver = resolver; XmlValidatingReader valReader = new XmlValidatingReader(reader); valReader.ValidationEventHandler+= new System.Xml.Schema.ValidationEventHandler(valReader_ValidationEventHandler); valReader.ValidationType = System.Xml.ValidationType.DTD; errorCount = 0; while(valReader.Read()) {} valReader.Close(); if(errorCount > 0) { return false; } else { return true; }

I copied this class from the thread above:

public class Xhtml11Resolver:XmlUrlResolver { public override Uri ResolveUri(Uri baseUri, string relativeUri) { if (relativeUri.StartsWith(“xhtml11”)) { baseUri=new Uri(“http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml11/DTD/xhtml11.dtd”); } Uri resolved=base.ResolveUri(baseUri,relativeUri); return resolved; } }

I declare a class level variable int errorCount and define the delegate for the validator like so:

private void valReader_ValidationEventHandler(object sender, System.Xml.Schema.ValidationEventArgs e) { Console.WriteLine(“Validation Error: ” + e.Severity + “, ” + e.Message); errorCount += 1; }

Finally, here is a test:

[Test] public void TestCacheManagerHomePageXHTML() { currentUrl = baseUrl + “CacheManager.axd”; NUnit.Framework.Assert.IsTrue(IsUrlValidXhtml(currentUrl), currentUrl + ” is not valid XHTML.”); }

I also ran across this post by Scott Hanselman that I want to revisit when I deploy these tests to my build server:

