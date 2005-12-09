Test Page is Valid XHTML using NUnit
Date Published: 09 December 2005
http://www.artima.com/forums/flat.jsp?forum=152&thread=82646 I’m wrapping up some tests of AspAlliance Cache Manager (no URL yet) and wanted to ensure that my output was valid XHTML. So I did some googling and found this thread which led me to create this technique in my unit test:
private bool IsUrlValidXhtml(string url)
{
System.Xml.XmlTextReader reader = new System.Xml.XmlTextReader(url);
reader.Normalization = true;
Xhtml11Resolver resolver = new Xhtml11Resolver();
reader.XmlResolver = resolver;
XmlValidatingReader valReader = new XmlValidatingReader(reader);
valReader.ValidationEventHandler+= new System.Xml.Schema.ValidationEventHandler(valReader_ValidationEventHandler);
valReader.ValidationType = System.Xml.ValidationType.DTD;
errorCount = 0;
while(valReader.Read())
{}
valReader.Close();
if(errorCount > 0)
{
return false;
}
else
{
return true;
}
I copied this class from the thread above:
public class Xhtml11Resolver:XmlUrlResolver
{
public override Uri ResolveUri(Uri baseUri, string relativeUri)
{
if (relativeUri.StartsWith(“xhtml11”))
{
baseUri=new Uri(“http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml11/DTD/xhtml11.dtd”);
}
Uri resolved=base.ResolveUri(baseUri,relativeUri);
return resolved;
}
}
I declare a class level variable int errorCount and define the delegate for the validator like so:
private void valReader_ValidationEventHandler(object sender, System.Xml.Schema.ValidationEventArgs e)
{
Console.WriteLine(“Validation Error: ” + e.Severity + “, ” + e.Message);
errorCount += 1;
}
Finally, here is a test:
[Test]
public void TestCacheManagerHomePageXHTML()
{
currentUrl = baseUrl + “CacheManager.axd”;
NUnit.Framework.Assert.IsTrue(IsUrlValidXhtml(currentUrl), currentUrl + ” is not valid XHTML.”);
}
I also ran across this post by Scott Hanselman that I want to revisit when I deploy these tests to my build server:
http://www.artima.com/forums/flat.jsp?forum=152&thread=82646
Category - Browse all categories
About Ardalis
Software Engineer
Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.