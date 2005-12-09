Test Page is Valid XHTML using NUnit

Date Published: 09 December 2005

Test Page is Valid XHTML using NUnit

http://www.artima.com/forums/flat.jsp?forum=152&thread=82646 I’m wrapping up some tests of AspAlliance Cache Manager (no URL yet) and wanted to ensure that my output was valid XHTML. So I did some googling and found this thread which led me to create this technique in my unit test:

private bool IsUrlValidXhtml(string url)

{

System.Xml.XmlTextReader reader = new System.Xml.XmlTextReader(url);

reader.Normalization = true;

Xhtml11Resolver resolver = new Xhtml11Resolver();

reader.XmlResolver = resolver;

XmlValidatingReader valReader = new XmlValidatingReader(reader);

valReader.ValidationEventHandler+= new System.Xml.Schema.ValidationEventHandler(valReader_ValidationEventHandler);

valReader.ValidationType = System.Xml.ValidationType.DTD;

errorCount = 0;

while(valReader.Read())

{}

valReader.Close();

if(errorCount > 0)

{

return false;

}

else

{

return true;

}

I copied this class from the thread above:

public class Xhtml11Resolver:XmlUrlResolver

{

public override Uri ResolveUri(Uri baseUri, string relativeUri)

{

if (relativeUri.StartsWith(“xhtml11”))

{

baseUri=new Uri(“http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml11/DTD/xhtml11.dtd”);

}

Uri resolved=base.ResolveUri(baseUri,relativeUri);

return resolved;

}

}

I declare a class level variable int errorCount and define the delegate for the validator like so:

private void valReader_ValidationEventHandler(object sender, System.Xml.Schema.ValidationEventArgs e)

{

Console.WriteLine(“Validation Error: ” + e.Severity + “, ” + e.Message);

errorCount += 1;

}

Finally, here is a test:

[Test]

public void TestCacheManagerHomePageXHTML()

{

currentUrl = baseUrl + “CacheManager.axd”;

NUnit.Framework.Assert.IsTrue(IsUrlValidXhtml(currentUrl), currentUrl + ” is not valid XHTML.”);

}

I also ran across this post by Scott Hanselman that I want to revisit when I deploy these tests to my build server:

http://www.artima.com/forums/flat.jsp?forum=152&thread=82646

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020