Telerik Hudson Office Signs

Date Published: 23 May 2012

The new signs went in earlier this week, replacing the NimblePros signage with Telerik in the new Hudson office location. You’ll find our office at the corner of Stoney Hill Drive and Darrow Road (SR 91) in Hudson, Ohio. This is the second company Michelle and I have run at this office location and later sold, and it feels good to have the transition mostly behind us.

Telerik’s Hudson office supports the former NimblePros team and is set up to deliver software using agile methodologies. We’ve actually had some interest in our layout from other companies in the area who are looking to redesign their “cube farm” office layouts into something that works better for team collaboration. Our space is basically modeled after XP’s “caves and commons” approach, with several open team rooms set up for pair programming with lots of white boards, and small individual spaces that serve as offices or private meeting rooms / quiet workspaces.

The building we occupy can probably support a staff of about 25 or so, but there is additional office space available in the neighboring building, which we may also use for training or early-access labs at some point in the future. If you’re in the area and would like to stop by for a visit, contact me. Also, if you’re a software developer in Northeast Ohio, you should check out the Hudson Software Craftsmanship group and let us know if you’re interested in working on challenging projects with a great team of motivated professionals.