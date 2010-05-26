TechEd 2010 Important Events

Date Published: 26 May 2010

If you’ll be attending TechEd in New Orleans in a couple of weeks, make sure the following are all on your calendar:

Party with Palermo – TechEd 2010 Edition

Sunday 6 June 2010 7:30-9:30pm Central Time

RSVP and see who else is coming here. The party takes place from 7:30pm to 9:30pm Central (Local) Time, and includes a full meal, free swag, and prizes. The event is being held at Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville located at 1104 Decatur Street.

Developer Practices Session: DPR304 FAIL: Anti-Patterns and Worst Practices

Monday 7 June 2010 4:30pm-5:45pm Central Time

Room 276

Come to my session and hear about what NOT to do on your software project. Hear my own and others’ war stories and lessons learned. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll realize you’re a much better developer than a lot of folks out there. Here’s the official description:

Everybody likes to talk about best practices, tips, and tricks, but often it is by analyzing failures that we learn from our own and others’ mistakes. In this session, Steve describes various anti-patterns and worst practices in software development that he has encountered in his own experience or learned about from other experts in the field, along with advice on recognizing and avoiding them.

Exhibition Hall Reception

Monday 7 June 2010 5:45pm-9pm

Immediately following my session, come meet the show’s exhibitors, win prizes, and enjoy plenty of food and drink. Always a good time.

Party: Geekfest

Tuesday 8 June 8pm-11pm Central Time, Pat O’Brien’s

Let’s face it, going to a technical conference is good for your career but it’s not a whole lot of fun. You need an outlet. You need to have fun. Cheap beer and lousy pizza (with a New Orleans twist) We are bringing back GeekFest! Join us at Pat O’Brien’s for a night of gumbo, beer and hurricanes. There are limited invitations available, so what are you waiting for? If you are attending the TechEd 2010 conference and you are a developer, you are invited. To register pick up your "duck" ticket (and wristband) in the TechEd Technical Learning Center (TLC) at theDeveloper Tools & Languages (DEV)information desk. You must have wristband to get in. Tuesday, June 8th from 8pm – 11pm

Pat O’Brien’s New Orleans624 Bourbon Street New Orleans, LA 70130

Closing Party at Mardi Gras World

Thursday 10 June 7:30pm-10pm Central Time