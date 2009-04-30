TechEd 2010 Back In New Orleans
Date Published: 30 April 2009
As previously announced, it's official! TechEd 2010 will (finally) be back in New Orleans! The dates are June 7-11, 2010. It's been several years since I've been to New Orleans, but I always have a great time there and I'm very much looking forward to returning. The food, music, and atmosphere are wonderful. I hope to see you there!
