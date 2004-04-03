Tech Ed Meet The Technologist Sessions

Date Published: 03 April 2004

I’m presenting two ‘Meet the Technologist’ Sessions at TechEd04. These sessions are similar to breakout sessions and run at the same time as the breakouts and for the same length of time. The only difference is they are smaller and more intimate, with the largest ones seating about 40 people. They are located in the Developer Tools and Technology community area.

The first one I’m presenting is on unit testing with the .NET framework, and will discuss Test Driven Development, NUnit, csUnit, NAnt, NCover, and other tools and techniques used to unit test and develop .NET applications. This session is scheduled for Tuesday, May 25th from 1:30PM to 2:45PM.

The second session is on a topic I’m particularly fond of, Caching. The title is Increasing Application Performance by Implementing Caching and the session will be held on Thursday, May 27th fromm 1:30PM to 2:45PM. We’ll discuss caching technique in .NET 1.x and 2.0/Whidbey, including best practices, common pitfalls, architecture considerations, and more.

If you’re going to TechEd, stop by and say hi.