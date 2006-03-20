Team Hanselman Diabetes Walk

Date Published: 20 March 2006

Scott Hanselman is one of my heroes. His .NET knowledge is tremendous and he’s just a really good guy. He has diabetes, on May 6th he’s going to be walking to fight diabetes with Team Hanselman. The goal is to raise $10,000 for the cause. If you want to learn more, or learn how you might help, see Scott’s post:

Team Hanselman and Diabetes Walk 2006