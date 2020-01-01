Blog
Training
Mentoring
Dev Tips
Architecture eBook
Tools Used
Contact
16 posts tagged with “GitHub”
Design a No Duplicates Rule in your Domain Model?
Integrate GitHub and Discord with Webhooks
Add Discord Notifications to ASP.NET Core Apps
GitHub Draft Pull Requests
Enforce Developer Workflow Policies with Branch Protection
How to Add Files to a GitHub Repo You Don’t Own
Easily Add Images to GitHub
GitHub Octotree Chrome Extension
Keep master and origin branches working if possible
Show All GitHub Issues Assigned to Me
Why Delete Old Git Branches?
How to Make Git Forget Tracked Files Now In gitignore
Clean up unused git branches
GitHub Pull Request Checklist
Your Recent Mentions on GitHub
GitHub Spinoff Sites
Browse all tags