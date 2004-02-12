Switching Primary Blog Locations to Blogs.AspAdvice.com

Date Published: 12 February 2004

Switching Primary Blog Locations to Blogs.AspAdvice.com

I’m going to be doing most of my blogging over at http://aspadvice.com/blogs/ from now (well, actually a couple of weeks ago) on. If you’re subscribed to this, you should subscribe to http://aspadvice.com/blogs/ssmith/rss.aspx instead/as well.

Thanks!
Steve

Update: Updated URLs. Also, get $5 for signing up for a new PayPal-like service I blogged about here(until end of Feb 06).

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020