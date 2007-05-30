Surface Computing

Date Published: 30 May 2007

A new tool coming from Microsoft soon will allow users to work on a tabletop surface as a computer interface. Watch this video – it’s very cool. I can totally see having one as a coffee table in a living room or home theater room that controls all of the media (or even the whole house), as well as in conference rooms in offices, etc.

http://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/industry/4217348.html

[categories: hardware]