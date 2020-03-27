Streaming Checklist

Date Published: 27 March 2020

I'm a fan of checklists – they're an intermediate step before automating a process to ensure it's done correctly and consistently. You'll find a number of different checklists on this site. This one is about streaming, specifically for my twitch.tv/ardalis account. I've been meaning to blog about this forever, but it's just been sitting in my OneNote for the longest time while other things have been a priority. But today, at long last, it's going to make it to my blog!

  • Run any IDE updates for Visual Studio, VS Code, etc. (but don't do this within 30 minutes or so of your start time)
  • Run Streamlabels (if you're using it)
  • Silence phone.
  • Make sure you have water on hand.
  • Take a bio break.
  • Adjust fonts to 16-20 in text editors. Zoom browser windows to 125%
  • Set show title and tags in Twitch dashboard
  • Add "Starting Soon" scene about a minute ahead (if using one)
  • Tweet that you're starting
  • Add "On Air" Red Circle to Twitter Name: 🔴
  • If playing music (Music to Code By for instance) start and set volume to 1-5%
  • Launch Chatty (or other chat monitor) in separate monitor
  • Verify you're set up to use the correct microphone and sound is making it to your stream!
  • Verify your camera (and background) are good to go, too.
  • Disable notifications and turn off chat/IM clients (or move to another monitor).
  • Close unneeded windows and applications.
  • If you want, set chat to "Followers Only" via "/followers 1m" (requires users to have been following you for 1 minute before they can post to your chat). /followersoff to remove.

Big thanks to Carl Franklin for providing me with permission to use Music to Code By in my streams.

Recording Dimensions (ideal)

  • YouTube: 1920×1080
  • Pluralsight: 1280×720

Promote Your Stream

