SQLite Error IDbCommand and IDbConnection implementation in the assembly System.Data.SQLite could not be found.

Date Published: 26 February 2010

I just ran into a problem with SQLite and NHibernate, which was giving me this error message:

The IDbCommand and IDbConnection implementation in the assembly System.Data.SQLite could not be found.

The strange thing was, it worked fine from within Visual Studio, but it died when I used my ClickToBuild.bat file, which calls msbuild and runs my tests from the command line. A bit of searching led me to a similar problem on StackOverflow, which produced the answer:

Use the x64 binaries.

I downloaded the latest version of SQLite (SQLite-1.0.65.0-binaries.zip)and made sure to use the .dll in the x64 folder, and the problem disappeared. It’s worth noting that I’m running on Windows 7 x64. I’m assuming that since Visual Studio 2008 is still in the dark ages and only runs as a 32-bit application, that’s the reason why this issue only appeared outside of Visual Studio.