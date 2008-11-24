Date Published: 24 November 2008

Last week, we launched SQLFeeds.com, a community-moderated site focused on providing SQL developers and DBAs with high signal-to-noise SQL content. If you have a favorite source of SQL wisdom, please add it to the site’s feed list (which you can do anonymously from the home page). If you think you’d like to help the community by moderating the site’s content, please contact me and let me know a little bit about your SQL background (MVPs and related get preferential treatment, but it’s not a requirement). Subscribe to SQLFeeds.com for focused access to SQL resources without all the unrelated stuff you don’t have time for.